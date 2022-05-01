Benji Marshall and wife Zoe Marshall have landed on a sleep routine that works for them. Photo / Getty Images

Benji Marshall and wife Zoe Marshall have landed on a sleep routine that works for them. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Marshall, wife of Kiwi league icon Benji Marshall, has gone public with intimate details of the couple's relationship and revealed the pair sleep in separate bedrooms.

In an interview with news.com.au, Marshall revealed that the couple, who have been married since 2013, have slept apart for a decade.

"I sleep in a king bed and away from my husband. We have separate rooms. We've been sleeping separately for about 10 years," the 37-year-old said.

"It's actually heaven ... People who are sleeping and are unconscious don't know how disruptive their spouses' noises and moving has on their sleep."

She said the move had been beneficial - but did present a challenge when the family travelled.

"It's not doing you any favours, and it can build a lot of resentment," Marshall said.

"So, we sleep separately, and I love it! Expensive on holidays, though."

Zoe and Benji welcomed daughter Ever in June last year, joining 4-year-old Fox.

Zoe spoke out following Ever's birth to reveal she was suffering from "post natal depletion".

"It got me. I'm depleted. I got the bloody post natal depletion!" Marshall shared on Instagram. "I thought I could outrun it. But it got me.

"Here we are. On and off since she was born. I know moving states, quarantine, lockdowns, etc don't help. This overwhelming feeling, it's exhaustion. Then getting sick, just the sniffles or a cough but it lingers, for months. Then getting frustrated because I'm missing out on getting out because I'm so exhausted."