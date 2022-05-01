Tamara uploaded her first photo alongside Mitch, who she's reportedly now dating. Photo / Instagram

Married At First Sight pair Mitch Eynaud and Tamara Djordjevic have seemingly gone public with their romance.

The reality TV duo, who both hail from the Gold Coast, have maintained complete silence since the finale aired in March, despite being dogged by rumours they "cheated" on their respective partners during the experiment.

And now Tamara, 29, has uploaded her first photo with Mitch, 26, alongside past MAFS contestants Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson.

The group were all at a party at a luxury home on the Gold Coast, with Tamara and Mitch also uploading solo photos from the same location.

Mitch uploaded a solo photo on his Instagram. Tamara did the same, next to the same pool. Photo / Instagram

News of their blossoming romance is quite shocking given the last time we saw Mitch and Tamara, they had a brutal disagreement during the finale.

Tamara, an operations manager, stormed out of the reunion ceremony after her ex TV 'husband' Brent Vitiello revealed she had "tried to pick up" Mitch, who was still dating his 'wife' Ella Ding at the time of filming.

But an under-siege Tamara suggested it was Mitch who tried to crack onto her, with the groom dubbing her claim "bullsh*t."

Tamara uploaded her first photo alongside Mitch, who she's reportedly now dating. Photo / Instagram

Tamara claimed: "Mitch called me and he was like, 'Oh I know I shouldn't be calling you, blah blah blah, and I was like, 'Why are you calling me?' And he was like, 'I know I shouldn't be calling but I'm thinking about you.' And I hung up the phone."

Mitch, who had earlier broken up with Ella at final vows but soon rekindled his romance with her ahead of the reunion episode, immediately refuted Tamara's claims.

"I'm sorry Tamara, but that is bullsh*t. I can't stop thinking about you?!," Mitch said. "You are not the only person I called. I called Dion, I called Ella, I was making phone calls all over the place, I was [drunk]."

A few days after the episode was filmed back in January, Mitch broke things off with Ella, who has since questioned whether or not Tamara was telling the truth after all.

Speaking on Hit WA with Allan & Carly in early April, Ella raised suspicions her ex and "villain" bride Tamara had been having a secret affair the whole time.

"The word is they are together and they have been for a while … That's what we've all been told," she said.

Tamara stormed out of the reunion after a frosty exchange with Mitch. Photo / Channel 9

"The speculation is that it's been going on for quite a while, potentially even before filming (the reunion)."

She went on to say it would "make sense" if they'd actually sparked each other's interest during the experiment, given how hostile Tamara had been towards her onscreen 'husband' Brent Vitiello, and how hot-and-cold Mitch had been to Ella.

"I've been trying to put the pieces together myself … It would make sense if they were kind of something this whole time because no wonder Mitch was so noncommittal and no wonder Tamara was hating on Brent," she said.

"I don't even know the answers and I don't know if we'll ever get the answers."

Meanwhile, Ella and Brent have denied reports they are an item, insisting they're just "friends" – for now.