Benji and Zoe Marshall have laid down roots in Sydney's Hunters Hill. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe and Benji Marshall have laid down roots in Sydney's Hunters Hill with the purchase of a stunning new $5m home.

The retired NRL star and award-winning podcast host revealed earlier this month they have been sleeping in separate rooms for the past 10 years, describing the decision as "heaven" and now it seems the pair have more options for separate sleeping in their new five-bedroom home.

Realestate.com reported the couple brought the "brilliant family haven" for NZ$5.2 million earlier this year which includes a large indoor/outdoor living space perfect for their two children, 4-year-old Benjamin Fox and 11-month-old Ever.

The couple brought the Hunters Hill home for NZ$5.2 million. Photo / Realestate.com.au

The Hunters Hill's home has large indoor and outdoor living spaces. Photo / Realeastate.com.au

The home also has four bathrooms, a designer kitchen and a dedicated home cinema room with a study retreat on each level.

The podcast host has been documenting the family's house move with her Instagram followers over the past few months noting it is "one of the greatest stresses in life".

The house has a large outdoor area perfect for the couple's two young children. Photo / Realestate.com.au

The couple's new home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Photo / Realestate.com.au

In April the host made an Instagram post saying she "was dreading" the move into their new home as she had "so much to organise" and was finding juggling her upcoming business launch and the move "tough".

Earlier this week, she took to the social media platform with an adorable photo of the couple's daughter and revealed she was struggling to settle into their new home before asking her followers for advice.

She then posted a story to Instagram yesterday showing a large water stain on one of the bedroom walls and said "I'm nervous there is mould. We've all had colds since we moved in".

Zoe Marshall revealed a large water stain in one of the bedroom's of their new family home. Photo / Instagram

She admitted it could be "another preschool cold" but wondered if it was a result of mould. She then asked her followers who they would suggest she gets to "inspect" the stain.