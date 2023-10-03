ZM's Hayley Sproull's girl maths was mocked by Australian podcast host Relatable, hosted by Ottie Clarke (pictured) and Jake Craig. Photo / TikTok, Instagram

You’ve heard about ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley’s ‘girl maths’, but get ready for boy maths.

It’s taking the TikTok world by storm, and instead of using “maths” to justify their purchases like girl maths does, it instead justifies their actions.

After many women received mockery from men for incorporating girl maths into their everyday lives, they have hit back by creating “boy maths”, which seemingly mocks men for day-to-day life miscalculations or problematic behaviour.

One example used on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Boy math is being 5′10 but rounding it up to 6′0.”

Boy math is being surprised that Taylor Swift’s net worth is 25x more than Travis Kelce. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 27, 2023

Other examples can be more brutal, including one shared on the social media platform which read, “Boy math is being scared that women are gonna use you for money that you don’t have.”

Another said, “Boy math is being surprised that Taylor Swift’s net worth is 25x more than Travis Kelce.”

“Boy math is thinking that calling a woman ‘fatherless’ is an insult to women and not the men that failed their families”, a fourth read.

Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

The trend has even caught the attention of some high-power women, including US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted: “Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government nine months later”.

Earlier this year, girl maths, coined by the three radio hosts, went viral on the video-sharing app after they created a segment which saw people call up with shopping dilemmas and the hosts using girl maths to come up with a solution.

An example of the equation is if an online shop offers a customer free shipping for purchases over $100, girl maths is spending $110 on products instead of $70 so you don’t “waste” $8 on shipping.

Other examples of girl maths include buying nice or expensive things because they are an investment - if you don’t buy a coffee on a day you usually would, then you’ve saved money. A more light-hearted example has been used on TikTok: “Anything under $5 is basically free.”

At the time of the trend going viral, many men reacted to the calculations and used it as an opportunity to mock women’s ability to manage money.

Australian podcast Relatable, hosted by Ottie Clarke and Jake Craig, called out the trend, poking fun at it in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 20 million times.

Reading out examples of girl maths, the two men would laugh and joke in reaction, saying they “can’t deal” with it.

Examples of girl maths are going viral. Photo / TikTok

“If I don’t buy a beverage today, I’m making money,” Clarke said, with Craig replying, “What the f**k, bro?”

Another example Clarke read out was, “If I don’t spend any money today, I’ve doubled the budget for tomorrow.”

Craig responds, “I can’t deal with this.”

Despite the mockery, the trend remains popular on TikTok, with thousands of videos created using the tag equating to more than 726.9 million views.