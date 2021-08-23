ZM's Clint Roberts' Great Choccie Off: Is this really NZ's greatest choc bar?

Which chocolate bar is the best flavour of all time? Photo / @clintstagramm

Which chocolate bar is the best flavour of all time? Photo / @clintstagramm

If you're anything like me, you're relying on copious amounts of chocolate to get you through lockdown.

But which flavour chocolate bar do you reach for when the chocolate craving hits?

That's what ZM's Clint Roberts set out to find out by starting the Great NZ Choccie Off - a competition to pit Kiwis' favourite chocolate bars against each other to take out the title.

"Treat yo self" favourites like Crunchie, Snickers, Moro Gold, Aero, Milky Bar, Buzz Bar, Pinky and Pixie Caramel bars all lost their head to head battles and were eliminated.

Now after a week of voting, the KitKat Chunky bar is in the lead with 61 per cent of the votes on Instagram, ahead of the Moro bar at 39 per cent.

Voting is still open on Roberts' Instagram story until 7pm - so there's still time to vote for your favourite before the winner is announced.

When level 4 lockdown hit, Roberts decided to get his followers to submit their favourite choc bar of choice through his personal Instagram to find the ultimate flavour.

There were only two rules: the chocolate bar had to be widely available in NZ, and no block chocolates allowed - bars only.

"I have around 20,000 people a day tuning in to participate, which is absolutely bizarre to me, but I love that this is how we are spending our level 4 lockdown," he told the Herald.

Over 400,000 people have cast their vote over the past few days.

The final battle for the ultimate chocolate bar started last night at 7pm, running for 24 hours - so there's still time to vote for your favourite today.

"Personally I wanted Peanut Slab to win, but was careful to keep that opinion to myself until it was eliminated in the quarter-finals, so as not to be seen to be influencing the voting," Roberts said.

It's not the first time Roberts has run a competition like this. During last year's level 4 lockdown he ran the Great New Zealand Chippie Off, with salt and vinegar taking out the title, and the Great New Zealand Bikkie Off, with Squiggles voted the winner.

"It seemed timely to bring it back."