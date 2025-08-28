Advertisement
ZM host Georgia Burt and Hayley Killalea shared their rare cancer journey. Now, one is in remission and one is terminally ill

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Coast breakfast host Toni Street joins Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge to discuss how you can get behind Daffodil Day.

Two young Kiwi women who were diagnosed with the same rare type of cancer meet. One is now in remission. The other is terminally ill.

Georgia Burt and Hayley Killalea look like they have known each other for a long time.

The smiles, the warmth, the unspoken understanding.

