Vegemite, an Australian iconic taste sensation.

A piece of advice on a jar of Vegemite has shocked social media, with some slamming it as “yuck”.

One social media user took to Facebook group Old Shops to share images of a jar of the iconic Aussie treat his father had found on a building site in the 1980s.

Many were quick to point out that the jar itself circulated in Australia between the 1930s and 1940s.

However, many fixated on an odd detail that appeared on the label.

“Vegemite contains the nutritional elements of yeast and is one of the most potent sources of vitamin B complex,” one side read.

“Use in Sandwiches, soups, stews and gravies. ½ – 1 teaspoonful in a glass of hot milk or water makes a nourishing beverage.”

People were equally stunned and disgusted at the advice to pop it in hot milk.

Vegemite jar from the 1940s stuns. Photo / Facebook / Old Shops

“Can’t say I’m running to try it in milk but have used it as an alternate for stews and soups, as well as mashed pumpkin when the kids were babies. Love it still,” one person said.

Another added: “Yuck, never in milk! Still like it on toast with avocado though.”

One said: “When I was a kid and sick my mum would make me vegemite in hot water to drink was so yummy – NOT!”

Others simply loved the find, with one woman saying: “How was the label not ruined? This is incredible.

“Wouldn’t dirt have disintegrated it? It’s in such good condition, other than the lid. What a great find. In England, they find 2000 or more yr old Medieval relics, in Australia, we find this! I love it!”

Another said: “What a find. The old white jar and in very good condition for its age.”

Vegemite packaging looks a little different from the 1940s, with current bottles featuring the names of dishes it could be used in.

Examples include stir fry, bolognese and nachos.