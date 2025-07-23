Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas gives birth to third child, baby Aquaman

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Trisha Paytas has announced the birth of her third child, a boy named Aquaman. Photo / Instagram

Trisha Paytas has announced the birth of her third child, a boy named Aquaman. Photo / Instagram

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has welcomed her third child, a sibling to her children Malibu Barbie and Elvis.

The internet celebrity and her husband, Moses Hacmon, maintained their track record of unusual baby names, announcing to the world that they have named their third child Aquaman.

Paytas, a YouTuber, podcaster, TV

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save