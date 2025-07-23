Paytas had previously opened up about her troubles conceiving.

“From being told I wouldn’t be able to conceive on my own to being pregnant 3 years in a row, I share this as a story of hope,” she posted on Instagram this month. “While this baby was a surprise, we welcomed the abundance.”

On her podcast, Just Trish, the pop culture icon explained the couple had their hearts set on the name Aquaman for a while, even watching three movies featuring the superhero just to make sure it was the right decision. Seeing an Aquaman poster in the doctor’s office during an appointment sealed the deal.

Fans already knew the baby would have a “water”-themed name. Israeli artist Hacmon has a Water Museum which features Aquaman memorabilia, hence the couple’s inclination towards the name, as Paytas explained in her podcast.

TikTok users expressed surprise at the name, but many also pointed out that unconventional names are part of Paytas’ brand.

“It’s kind of weird, but I wouldn’t expect anything else,” one person commented.

“The world is collectively shocked,” another commenter said.