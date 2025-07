Trisha Paytas has announced the birth of her third child, a boy named Aquaman. Photo / Instagram

YouTuber Trisha Paytas gives birth to third child, baby Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has announced the birth of her third child, a boy named Aquaman. Photo / Instagram

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has welcomed her third child, a sibling to her children Malibu Barbie and Elvis.

The internet celebrity and her husband, Moses Hacmon, maintained their track record of unusual baby names, announcing to the world that they have named their third child Aquaman.

Paytas, a YouTuber, podcaster, TV entertainer, and poet, among many other jobs, announced the birth on Instagram with 14 photos featuring mum and baby Aquaman.

Baby Aquaman was born this month.