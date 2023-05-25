A mother-of-two forced into a wheelchair from debilitating pain has been denied a surgery her doctors believe could let her live a normal life. Photo / A Current Affair

For years, a mother-of-two has battled debilitating pain and now, is fighting the healthcare system for what could be a life-changing surgery, according to news.com.au.

Drew Khan has struggled with women’s health issues for a very long time. The mum started puberty at 9 years old, fell pregnant with her daughter at the age of 14 and has suffered multiple miscarriages and an unviable pregnancy prior to the birth of her son.

Now, Khan battles with chronic pain.

“I have endometriosis, I have ovarian cysts and I have pretty much lots of my organs – my bowel, my ovaries, my bladder and uterus – all stuck together,” Khan told A Current Affair.

Khan has tried a TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) machine, various pain medications, and a surgery - all of which have not ended her pain.

The 23-year-old takes a mixture of painkillers daily just to function, including 14 Endone, 20 Tapentadol, and morphine tablets weekly.

The pain is so acute, it often leaves the mum wheelchair-bound and debilitated.

“If I don’t take painkillers, I am in hospital,” she said.

Khan’s doctors told her that a hysterectomy is a promising solution to her constant agony. However, just days before she was due to have the operation, Coffs Harbour Hospital called Khan to tell her the surgery couldn’t go forward.

“At first it was, ‘You’re too young’, then it was, ‘We don’t believe it was the uterus that was the pain’. Now in a letter it is, ‘We don’t believe we have explored all avenues to manage your pain’,” Khan said.

Khan and her family were devastated by the doctors’ decision to cancel the surgery, with Elena - Khan’s daughter - in tears when she speaks about her mother’s pain.

“I feel like I want to hug her so tight until she gets better. I don’t want to watch her struggle like this every moment of my life,” Elena said.

The pain often leaves her no choice but to use a wheelchair. Photo / A Current Affair.

One of the reasons for the cancelling of the operation was the possibility of Khan wanting to have more children, as a hysterectomy would rule that option out.

However, Khan is fully aware of the operation’s consequences, as she has already had her tubes tied.

“Give me my choice with what I want to do with my body. That’s my right. I want to get better for my kids and for myself,” she said.

A representative for Coffs Harbour hospital’s local health district apologised “for the distress this patient has experienced by the cancellation of the planned surgical procedure” in a statement to A Current Affair.

“Mid North Coast Local Health District has met with the patient and their partner and consulted with a number of specialists, including the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, about this case,” they revealed.

“The district is continuing to provide support and advice to the patient and their partner on further treatment, pain management and surgical options.”



