Young boy diagnosed with ultra-rare condition that makes him allergic to sunlight

George Maddern has a rare genetic condition called Xeroderma pigmentosum. It means he can't be exposed to any sunlight. Photo / 7 News

When Skie gave birth to her baby boy George Maddern, she was told she had a miracle, a one-in-a-million.

The doctors were right, but for the unfortunate reason young George had an ultra-rare condition.

George, from Victoria, Australia, was born with a rare genetic condition called Xeroderma pigmentosum, a one-in-a-million condition that means he's allergic to sunlight.

While the 18-month-old lives a happy life surrounded by family, every day provides its own set of challenges.

For George to play around the house, every blind needs to be closed and windows need to be heavily tinted.

If that's not hard enough, trips to daycare require George to be wrapped in blankets and have gloves on to avoid any exposure to the sun.

All these precautions are a must because George's condition makes him ultra-susceptible to skin cancer and could impact his sight.

"It increases the chance of skin cancer by 10,000, and statistically there is a 25 per cent chance it will impact his sight, hearing, neurological and nervous system. Sadly there is no cure for XP," George's uncle Shayne said in a GoFundMe page established for the family.

"This diagnosis means George can no longer play outdoors, be exposed to UV unprotected windows or even attend any venue that uses UV lighting such as halogen light globes."

Unfortunately, George has seen the downside to being in the sun when he was hospitalised with severe burns to his face after spending minimal time outside under cover.

The Gofundme page has been set up to help the family set up their home and lifestyle so George can live as normal a life as possible.

Donations will be put into the tinting of their windows, UV meters to monitor UV levels, UV-protective clothing, tinted car windows, window socks and blockout external blinds at home.

The family also want to build a purpose-built shed designed to be a play area for George large enough to have a trampoline, swing, slide and basketball rings.

So far more than $63,000 has been raised.