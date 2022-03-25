Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Yes, the pandemic really has aged you (but here's what you can do about it)

10 minutes to read
In an Ipsos survey conducted earlier this month, a third of those questioned said their mental and physical health had declined - with women particularly affected. Photo / Abbie Bernet, Unsplash

In an Ipsos survey conducted earlier this month, a third of those questioned said their mental and physical health had declined - with women particularly affected. Photo / Abbie Bernet, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Nicole Mowbray

If you look in the mirror and those crow's feet around your eyes seem a little deeper, the dark circles a little darker and grey hairs more numerous… I've got bad news for you. A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.