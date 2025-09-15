‘Wrong’: Prince Harry addresses major rumour about post-royal life

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images
Prince Harry has shot down the major claim dogging him about his post-royal life in a wide-ranging new interview.
The Duke of Sussex has just wrapped up a very high-profile trip back to the UK, during which he finally sat down face-to-face for a “private tea” with the King aftermore than 18 months.
It’s a significant step in the process of repairing their fractured relationship, and many have speculated that some of Harry’s motivation could be a feeling of discontent with his and Meghan’s life in Montecito.
Speaking to the Guardian during a surprise stopover in Ukraine on route back to California over the weekend, the duke insisted the reports are “wrong”.
“I think parts of the British press want to believe that I am miserable, but I’m not. I am very happy with who I am and I like the life that I live,” he said.
“It is only in certain elements of the press where you see this talk about me being down or saying I am not smiling. This comes from people who think they know what I am thinking and how I am feeling. They are wrong.”
“I have certainly had to deal with some very stressful events over the last four years,” he said. “There has been the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt.”
“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.
“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear … It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”
In another telling moment in the interview, which took place as part of an Invictus Games Foundation initiative, Harry reportedly indicated he needs to see the King more often, declaring “the focus really has to be on [his] Dad” over the coming year.
Harry also confirmed he hoped to bring his two young children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the UK despite losing a court battle over his security arrangements.
Harry was back in his home country last week to participate in the annual WellChild Awards – of which he is patron – and a string of other charity events.
Last Wednesday night, a smiling Harry turned up at a glitzy Invictus Games reception in central London, about half an hour later than his scheduled arrival as a result of his meeting with the King.
When asked about his father at the event, Harry responded briefly: “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”
He also made a cheeky nod to his lateness, joking with attendees: “I think this whole thing has been delayed slightly, so at this point you’re all hammered – which was part of the plan all along, stuck up here at the top of the Gherkin.”
Unlike previous whistlestop visits, Harry is spending several days back in the UK, undertaking several charity engagements. It’s believed he will be returning home to Montecito, where he lives with Meghan and their two children on Thursday, UK time.