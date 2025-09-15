‘Wrong’: Prince Harry addresses major rumour about post-royal life

“It is only in certain elements of the press where you see this talk about me being down or saying I am not smiling. This comes from people who think they know what I am thinking and how I am feeling. They are wrong.”

However, Harry conceded that he had experienced “stressful” moments in the public eye in recent years, including his multiple court battles with UK news publications.

“I have certainly had to deal with some very stressful events over the last four years,” he said. “There has been the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt.”

Harry has come under heavy fire for his decision to expose his personal issues with family members – namely, the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales – over the years in interviews and his memoir, but his interview made clear he has no regrets.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during his visit to the Centre For Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London on September 10, 2025 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.

“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear … It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”

In another telling moment in the interview, which took place as part of an Invictus Games Foundation initiative, Harry reportedly indicated he needs to see the King more often, declaring “the focus really has to be on [his] Dad” over the coming year.

Harry also confirmed he hoped to bring his two young children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the UK despite losing a court battle over his security arrangements.

Harry was back in his home country last week to participate in the annual WellChild Awards – of which he is patron – and a string of other charity events.

Last Wednesday night, a smiling Harry turned up at a glitzy Invictus Games reception in central London, about half an hour later than his scheduled arrival as a result of his meeting with the King.

When asked about his father at the event, Harry responded briefly: “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”

He also made a cheeky nod to his lateness, joking with attendees: “I think this whole thing has been delayed slightly, so at this point you’re all hammered – which was part of the plan all along, stuck up here at the top of the Gherkin.”

Unlike previous whistlestop visits, Harry is spending several days back in the UK, undertaking several charity engagements. It’s believed he will be returning home to Montecito, where he lives with Meghan and their two children on Thursday, UK time.

According to sources close to the duke, he was in “a good headspace” going into his UK return.

The insider added that he was “very happy” with his life in California, despite previous speculation that he was eyeing a return to the royal fold.

