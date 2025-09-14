Prince Harry insists he has a "clear conscience" over his memoir Spare. Photo / Oli Scarff, AFP

Prince Harry insists he has a "clear conscience" over his memoir Spare. Photo / Oli Scarff, AFP

Prince Harry has defended his tell-all autobiography Spare, insisting he had no regrets after its publication more than two years ago sowed discord within the British royal family.

“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public,” King Charles III’s younger son told the Guardian newspaper in an interview released on Sunday.

“It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear,” he insisted.

With its unstinting depiction of the royals and at times uncomfortably detailed account of his life as a prince, Spare flew off the shelves after its release in January 2023.

But his frank criticisms of other family members, including his brother’s wife Catherine and his stepmother Camilla, irritated Buckingham Palace.