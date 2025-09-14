After the book’s publication, the already strained ties between Harry and the rest of the royal family frayed further.
Harry quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan, nee Markle.
Before paying a surprise visit to Charles on Wednesday, he had not seen his father for 19 months.
Their previous meeting was in February 2024, when Harry rushed to the UK after Charles announced he had been diagnosed with cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.
Harry, who despite having stepped back from royal affairs still holds the title of Duke of Sussex, insisted Spare was “not about revenge”.
“It is about accountability,” he told the Guardian in Kyiv, which he visited on Friday for charitable reasons.
“I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative,” Harry told the paper.
“The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected.”
He had previously voiced hopes for “reconciliation” with the King, as he did “not know how much longer my father has”.
- Agence France-Presse