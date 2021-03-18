Would you pay $2900 for designer jewellery that looks like a 'literal phone cord'?

'I made my mum this same bracelet for Mother's Day when I was like, six.' Photo / Supplied

For most mere mortals it can be hard to justify dropping several thousands on a designer handbag or piece of jewellery.

But especially so when said piece of designer jewellery gets roasted online for looking like an outdated tech item that costs just $10 on eBay.

That's what has happened to Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta, whose new A$2680 ($2900) necklace looks strikingly similar to a coiled phone cord.

The similarities were pointed out by fashion watchdog Instagram account Diet Prada, who shared side-by-side shots of Bottega Veneta's necklace and a pack of $6.40 telephone cords.

The post soon attracted hundreds of comments from people roasting the necklace's design and steep price as "a joke".

"$2000??? Not a steal, that's a damn robbery," one commented.

"I don't know what's more ridiculous, they trying to sell this or the people who buy it," another said.

"I made my mum this same bracelet for Mother's Day when I was like, six," one person wrote.

"I just wanna know if someone actually bought it for 2k," another said.

But not everyone was hating on the design with one person saying they "actually like the concept but would never in a million years pay more than like $25".

It was also pointed out that while Bottega Veneta's necklace looked like a phone cord it certainly wasn't made of the same material as one.

"I mean one is sterling silver (not that that's worth $2k, but def more than $5) and the other is a literal phone cord," one comment read.

For those interested in the necklace, which is made from enamel covered sterling silver, there's also matching $990 hoop earrings, a $630 ring and a $1520 cuff bracelet.