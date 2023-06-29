New Zealand ranked first globally for work-life balance in a new study conducted by global employment experts Remote. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand ranked first globally for work-life balance in a new study conducted by global employment experts Remote. Photo / Getty Images

We Kiwis know that New Zealand is, and always be, number one at everything - especially the rugby.

And now, Aotearoa has officially nabbed a number-one spot in a survey, proving we really do live in the best place in the world.

In a new study conducted by global employment experts Remote, New Zealand came out on top in the list of 10 best nations for work-life balance.

A term describing those with a healthy balance between their career and their personal lives, work-life balance has been proven to decrease health problems and burnout, increase mindfulness and make people generally happier, reports The Happiness Index.

The survey assessed the world’s top 60 GDP countries and ranked each nation out of 100. The overall score took into account factors such as minimum wage, sick leave, maternity leave, healthcare availability, public happiness, average working hours and LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

What came to fruition was a podium spot for New Zealand, ranking first for the best work-life balance in the world. New Zealand scored 79.35 by offering a generous statutory annual leave allowance (32 days), a high rate of sick pay (80 per cent), a Government-funded universal healthcare system and boasting what the survey called a strong economy.

Spain came in second place with a score of 75.55 and France came in third with 75.34.

What’s most important, however, is that New Zealand beat their neighbours over the ditch in the survey, with Australia coming in at fourth with a score of 73.71.

The study was inspired by the frightening statistics around burnout, which revealed that more than three-quarters of employees have experienced burnout in their current roles.

Remote strongly believes employees should always prioritise life over work – hence the term ‘work-life balance’.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy both personal fulfilment and professional success, no matter where they live,” said Christopher McNamara, chief revenue officer at Remote.

“New Zealand being the first on our global work-life balance list showcases New Zealanders as role models in leading the way for a brighter future of work by embracing this philosophy and offering the infrastructure to support it.”

Earlier this year, Auckland was named the fifth-best city for work-life balance and the only non-European city in Forbes Advisor’s top 10 places to work.

With a work-life score of 62.7, Auckland was 12 places above Brisbane, the next Australasian city, which scored 53.3 and lost out to Copenhagen, which was named the best city in the world for work-life balance.

