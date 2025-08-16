Advertisement
World of Wearable Art: Designer’s 2025 entry a tribute to endometriosis health battle

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Background: An entry from the Aotearoa section at WOW 2024. Inset: Designer and WOW finalist Emma Highfield. Photos / World of Wearable Art, Emma Highfield

Fashion designer and four-time World of Wearable Art (WOW) finalist Emma Highfield is returning to the international design competition after 15 years. Her entry this year was inspired by a gruelling health journey that took her to “breaking point”.

Emma Highfield, 41, first found her love for wearable art as

