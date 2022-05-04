Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

In Her Head: Women's health - Sanjana's hysterectomy fight and $30,000 loan

5 minutes to read
Sanjana Chad waited more than a year for a hysterectomy recommended by a specialist to treat her hormonal conditions. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Sanjana Chad waited more than a year for a hysterectomy recommended by a specialist to treat her hormonal conditions. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Emma Russell
By
Emma Russell

Reporter

In Her Head is a Herald campaign for better women's health services. Health reporter Emma Russell investigates what's wrong with our current system and talks to wāhine who have been made to feel their serious

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.