But she later accepted defeat and let herself get roasted. Photo / TikTok/@emmaflicc_

Who knew cucumbers could be so divisive?

A war of words of sorts has erupted online over the usually inoffensive salad vegetable after one woman defended her unique pronunciation of "cucumber", incensing the TikTok masses.

English TikTok star @emmaflicc_ posted a video in response to a commenter who claimed she had the "most unhinged pronunciation" of cucumber they had ever heard.

"I was today years old when I found out I pronounce the word weird," Emma said, adding that she had received multiple comments about how she said cucumber.

"I've had to message my friends and my family and get them to send me voice notes on how they pronounce it, turns out only my brother pronounces it the same way I do," Emma explained.

"So it must be a family thing, I pronounce (cucumber) as que-que-cumber."

Emma went on to defend her pronunciation, even arguing that it made more sense to say cucumber this way.

"The word has 'C-U' and then 'C-U', so surely both times you pronounce the 'C-U'. With (saying it normally) cucumber, the second 'C' should actually be a 'K' because it's a harder sound.

"Que-que-cumber, you've got the same 'que-que' sound going on in the world. Does anyone else pronounced it Que-que-cumber or is it literally me and my brother?"

Emma's video has since been viewed more than 500,000 times, however, unfortunately for her, not many people agreed with her pronunciation.

"Literally just you two. Everyone else is normal," one said.

"There's no logic, you're just saying it wrong," another commented.

"I've watched this so many times, I can't wrap my head around how you pronounce it," another person wrote.

Emma later accepted defeat, acknowledging in the comments she was "well aware (now) I am pronouncing it wrong".

She has since changed her TikTok bio to read "I pronounce 'cucumber' weird" and even played her brother's voice note proving he had the same strange pronunciation in a follow-up video.

But despite getting proven wrong so publicly, Emma wasn't prepared to give up everything.

"So yeah, I'm getting absolutely roasted on the internet and in my real life now about how I pronounce cucumber, and I will not stop que-que-cumber until I die," she vowed.