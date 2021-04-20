Woman's fury at pub's description of her on receipt - but others think it's fine

A woman says a message left on her receipt was "disrespectful". Photo / Twitter

A woman says a message left on her receipt was "disrespectful". Photo / Twitter

A woman has hit out at a Washington DC pub for the description of her they wrote on the food bill - but some people think it is okay.

Dining out the woman enjoyed herself after having a few drinks, but she has since said the description left on the receipt was "disrespectful".

Taking to social media, she shared a photo of the bill with the caption: "This description is so disrespectful" alongside crying emojis.

On the receipt, it described the woman as a "girl by herself".

The receipt, printed by a staff member called Shaun, prompted her to add: "Like come on Shaun."

After posting a picture of the receipt, she explained she had been out dining with other people, leaving her confused as to why she would be described as the "girl by herself".

This description is so disrespectful😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x9m8J8IeEh — 🍰The Cake Lady🍰 (@GotMiAAngel) April 17, 2021

Her tweet has since gone viral attracting more than 600,000 likes and 42,000 retweets.

A number of people backed her outrage, writing: So disrespectful," while another replied: "LMFAO this is so savage."

A third added: "Yes it is. Why is there such a stigma with going out to eat or going to a movie alone?"

However, a number of people disagreed and why she is so offended by it.

"Why disrespectful? Seems a simple way to help the waiters identify guests they are serving. How else would you like them to describe you - colour of hair, clothes."

Another woman praised her, saying: "I'm glad you're comfortable enough to go out by yourself. I hope you had an amazing time."

In an admission, one former hospitality worker admitted she once made a mistake and forgot customers could see messages on the receipts.

"I used to work in foodservice and I forgot you can see this s***. I accidentally put 'bald guy with glasses' on someone's receipt and they wrote back 'Hey, I'm not completely bald!'"