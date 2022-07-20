A woman's face doubles in size after sunburn after trying to tan in the europe heat wave. Video / evajones__

A British woman has felt the wrath of the sun.

The UK is experiencing record high temperatures and no one knows that more than one woman whose face doubled in size after spending one hour in the sun.

Taking to TikTok, Eva Jones shared with her followers how she highly underestimated the sun's power when she decided to tan. She said in the video, "Tanning for an hour won't do much," before revealing the shocking results.

Left with severe blisters, a swollen face and heatstroke, the young woman said, "Guys I'm laughing but it's not actually funny", and posted a compilation of videos and photos showing her face getting worse and worse.

The burn then came out, with Jones' face almost glowing red. Photo / TikTok @evajones__

The video shows Jones' face becoming increasingly red before she said, "An update girlies, my face has swelled up."

Her video quickly went viral with over 3.6 million views and thousands of comments.

Many people criticised her for not using sunscreen with one person saying, "Why people don't use sunscreen in weather like this is beyond me," and another said, "use sunscreen omg".

She clarified that the sunburn happened last week in 20C weather, not during the recent UK heatwave. Photo / TikTok @evajones__

Meanwhile another person made light of the video and joked, "Your face on one of the pictures was so red it lit my room up with a red glow. Love it"

And one TikTok user offered advice, "100 per cent Aloe vera gel pop it in the fridge apply it when its cold. Does wonders for burns x".

Despite people's assumptions, Jones made a second video revealing the mishap happened last week when the UK had temperatures of 20C and she did wear sunscreen but not enough.

I would not go out in weather like this when it's like stupid degree and not put suncream on," adding, "I should've still put suncream on enough when I went last week, that was my mistake.

"But, I'm not as stupid as what people think."

Despite her explanation, users still warned her to wear sunshine even if it's cloudy or a cool day to protect against UV rays.