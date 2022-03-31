Zaiah wasn't impressed at discovering the guy asking to 'wifey' her had a partner. Photo / Instagram/ZaiahHoke

Too many women are familiar with the disappointing feeling of discovering the guy you're talking to online already has a girlfriend.

But how do you handle that situation?

You could get angry and, rightly so, give him a piece of your mind – or you could get even like this woman did.

Zaiah Hoke, 18, shared an interaction she had with a man who slid into her DMs recently, stating: "Lemme wife u up rnnnn."

The man, who is a complete stranger to Zaiah, went on to add a love heart and diamond ring emojis to his message.

So naturally, Zaiah had a quick scroll on his account to find out who the mystery man was that was hitting on her online.

This US woman has shared her brilliant response after she was hit on by a man already in a relationship. Photo / Instagram/ZaiahHoke

It was then she made the discovery he already had a girlfriend, who presumably, had no idea he was chatting up other women on Instagram.

Instead of getting mad though, the US woman from Texas had a stroke of genius.

"I just looked at your account and your GF is so pretty! Looks like I can wife her up after I send her a screenshot of this," she responded.

Furious, the man clapped back, claiming "females can't even take compliments these days". He also added in that he was "just playing" for good measure.

But soon the seriousness of his "cheating" behaviours sunk in and he began pleading with Zaiah not to contact his other half.

"DON'T TELL HER," he wrote, along with two praying hands emojis.

"Sorry I got hacked, IDK wut that was."

Zaiah then shared the encounter on TikTok, captioning her video: "The way they all act the same when they get caught or rejected."

@zaiahhoke the way they all act the same when they get caught or rejected ♬ original sound - Chloefaulkner

Women were quick to flood the comments section, many praising her brilliant response to a man people presume is "definitely cheating".

"Why can't her gf know he is a well-mannered man who just compliments women? Do it." one stated.

"LOL All these are alike. The flirty 'compliment', the insult after rejection, the 'my cat hacked my phone' excuses," another added.

While one raged: "I feel so bad for his gf she deserves so much better. Why can't men just meet the bare minimum for once?"

Others asked Zaiah if she actually told his other half, reasoning she should if she hadn't already.

When she revealed she had sent the screenshot, many applauded her decision.

"I wish all girls would look out for each other like this," one commented.

Her video clearly resonated, clocking up over 1 million views since it was shared on Monday.