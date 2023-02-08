Lynda Cramer was declared clinically dead for over 14 minutes. Photo / NDE Diary / YouTube

A woman who was declared clinically dead for more than 14 minutes has opened up about what she saw and experienced during her clinical death and after she had died.

Dr Lynda Cramer was pronounced clinically dead for 14 minutes on May 6, 2001. Now the author, who has a PhD in metaphysics, has discussed the ordeal in depth more than 20 years later, saying it felt like she spent “five years in heaven”.

In the early hours of the morning Cramer was in the toilet when suffered a medical event.

Paramedics rushed to save her, but she was declared clinically dead. Speaking on YouTube’s Near Death Experiences channel, the Doctor said while paramedics tried to save her she felt as though she was in a different dimension.

She said it was as if she was in the living room floating, looking down on what was unfolding.

“My ex-husband came running in and then two paramedics ran in and they went straight to where my body was in the toilet,” she said.

“I had no physical time here, I was floating in the living room.”

She said she observed people coming in and was witnessing all of this from high above her body.

After being resuscitated, she was able to recall “being in heaven” - for what felt like five years - where she said she saw a mountain range that was 30,000 times higher than Mount Everest.

She explained she saw many sights you wouldn’t see on Earth.

Blue orbs came into the house and were buzzing around her, she said. Inside them, there was “pure white energy”.

Recounting another experience, she said she remembers standing in a field of flowers.

“I was observing the mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest,” she said.

“There’s a huge mountain range over in the back of wherever I was.

“I could see buildings with skyscrapers. Dubai are like little miniature huts in comparison.

“I saw lakes, I could see everything in a panoramic view.

“So I’m there interacting with people, talking to people, becoming them.”

Meanwhile, neuroscientific research suggests that a Near Death Experience (NDE) is a phenomenon resulting from ‘disturbed bodily multisensory integration’ that occurs during a life-threatening event.

While people report feeling a range of experiences, some positive and some negative, general features of NDEs are said to include visions of deceased relatives and religious figures, and out-of-body experiences.

Medics at the University of Virginia say people might also experience a sensation of leaving the body, with some being able to see their physical body while floating above it.

Others may experience their mind functioning more clearly and rapidly than usual.



















