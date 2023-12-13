Doctors were stunned when they found a baby growing in the woman’s bowel - and she was 23 weeks along. Photo / New England Journal of Medicine

A woman who suffered sudden and extreme pain and bloating was stunned after doctors discovered a foetus growing inside the wrong part of her body.

The 37-year-old woman from Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean had been suffering dull pain in her abdomen. But after a 10-day period of her symptoms getting worse she decided to seek medical help and travelled to France.

She underwent a medical examination where doctors performed an MRI scan, and it was revealed her extreme pain was caused by an extremely rare ectopic pregnancy, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg does not implant in the uterus (womb) and a pregnancy develops outside of it, usually in a fallopian tube.

The scans revealed a normally-formed foetus was growing in her abdominal cavity between the stomach and the bowel.

Ectopic pregnancies are extremely rare, can be highly dangerous and typically end in pregnancy loss usually within six to eight weeks.

However, remarkably in the 37-year-old woman’s case, her baby survived and was able to be delivered at 29 weeks.

Within three months, both the baby and mother were discharged from hospital.

The mother went for separate surgery 12 days after the birth to allow doctors to remove the rest of her placenta.

Fewer than 2 percent of pregnancies in the US are ectopic, and about one in 30,000 occur in the abdomen.

The chance of death for the foetus is as high as 90 percent.

The report noted the happy outcome for the woman, who had two children.

The topic of ectopic pregnancies has been in the news of late after actress Megan Fox revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

The Transformers star, 37, who previously revealed she miscarried her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s child, has opened up about another pregnancy complication she suffered long before she was with the musician.

In an interview with WWD, she said: “I’ve really analysed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’

“Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

Referring to Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - she said: “I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”

