Woman reveals she gave birth in her sleep, woke up to baby on the bed

Amy Dunbar, from Canada, took to TikTok to tell the story of her daughter's birth. Photo / Amy Dunbar/TikTok

Amy Dunbar, from Canada, took to TikTok to tell the story of her daughter's birth. Photo / Amy Dunbar/TikTok

A woman has described the moment she woke up to find out she had given birth to her baby.

Amy Dunbar, from Canada, took to TikTok to tell the story of her daughter's birth, including the moment she woke up to her baby girl on the bed, without realising she had given birth in her sleep.

Dunbar recalled how, after more than 12 hours in labour, she received an epidural which provided her with much-needed pain relief.

The nurse who was monitoring her noticed she was asleep when a big contraction came on and the mum-to-be didn't even flinch.

The nurse and Dunbar's mum, who was also in the delivery room, commented on how this meant the epidural was finally working, as she had managed to sleep through the contraction.

"Not even a minute after that, the nurse was waking me up saying she'd lost the baby's heartbeat on the monitor, but she said 'Don't worry, flip over and I'll find it, baby just probably moved'," she said.

"Doing what I was told, I moved the blanket and was turning over and I was like 'there's something going on'."

Indeed there was, as she looked on the bed to find her baby girl on there.

"My baby was in the bed. She had delivered herself while I was asleep. That big contraction the nurse saw was her being born."

In a followup post, Dunbar gave some more details of her unusual birth story.

"So I pulled back the blanket and she was laying in a ball on the bed and it just kind of blew up from there. My dad stepped out into the hall and yelled 'We need help!'," she said.

"And all of a sudden so many doctors and nurses just flooded the room and she wasn't crying, so of course I'm freaking out."

It all turned out well in the end as, after checking the baby, who was not crying, doctors determined she was perfectly healthy.

We're guessing that was mum's last nap for a while.