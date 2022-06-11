She charges almost $3000 to perform the test and women thank her for her services. Picture / TikTok @georgialewis_xo2

A British woman has revealed how she charges suspicious women $2800 (NZ$3100) to test the "loyalty" of their boyfriends – revealing many fail the test.

Georgia Rose receives up to 200 messages a day from women asking to hire her as a "honeytrap".

The 20-year-old from Essex, UK, recently set up shop aiding other woman uncover the truth after being cheated on herself.

In just a month, she's caught about a dozen unfaithful boyfriends, raking in more than $30,000 (NZ$33,300).

"I've been cheated on before, so I know what these girls are going through," Georgia told the Daily Star.

A British woman is raking it in as 'honeytrap' hired to test a man's loyalty by their suspicious girlfriend. Picture / TikTok @georgialewis_xo2

Georgia subjects suspects to a "loyalty test" after their girlfriends reach out to her with their concerns.

Then she'll slide into their partner's DMs to start a conversation that will either prove or disprove their devotion.

Once her job is done, she quickly blocks the boyfriend on social media.

The results have been grim. So far, only seven or eight out of the 20 men she's tested have proved loyal.

Georgia described her most "devastating" find involved a pregnant woman reaching out to her about the father of her baby.

During the test, the boyfriend said he was in a relationship but added, "I don't see any harm in getting to know each other."

Georgia has detailed some of the awful stories she's encountered of men cheating. Picture / TikTok @georgialewis_xo2

That was enough proof to convince the pregnant woman that her boyfriend was guilty.

"She had her gender reveal the next day, and it was heartbreaking for her," Georgia told the Daily Star.

"She said it was enough for her to end [the relationship], and the next day she told me the gender of the baby which was sweet of her."

Despite the heartbreak involved in the aftermath, the women are grateful for her help — sometimes even ecstatic.

Georgia has earned a reputation for her skills on TikTok where she often shares messages from the women who contact her.

One happy customer described her boyfriend of five years as a "waste of space" in a conversation after Georgia had exposed him.

"I'm no longer with him, and I will be living up hot girl summer," she added.