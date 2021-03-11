Woman feels 'discriminated' over lack of meat-free meals at KFC

The woman's local KFC store, in Exeter, had no meat-free meals available for her. Photo / Supplied

A woman says she felt "discriminated" after visiting a KFC store in Exeter and being told there were no meat-free options available.

Vanessa Hensley, who is a pescatarian, visited the store with her partner, Aaron Saini, and was hoping to be able to choose a vegetarian option for dinner.

She told local media it was "absolutely disgraceful" that particular KFC store currently has no vegetarian options on the menu.

"We were all going to treat ourselves as a household to a family bargain bucket and also a vegetarian meal for myself," she told Devon Live.

"When my partner got to the till to order they said unfortunately we haven't got any vegan or vegetarian options on the menu anymore - I thought that was absolutely disgraceful.

"They didn't say a reason why - they were quite rude to my partner," she added.

"I think its disgusting because there's more and more people becoming vegan and vegetarian these days," she added.

The couple ended up going "elsewhere for food" and ended up having fish and chips for dinner.

She said she felt "as though we vegetarians and vegans don't mean anything to them" and suggested KFC should put a sign up letting them know they had no options for them.

"I'm not going to KFC ever again," the woman said.

A KFC spokesperson told Devon Live it was a shame the customer had left disappointed.

"We never want our fans to leave feeling disappointed. It's always amazing to see how popular our Original Recipe Vegan Burger is, but due to less demand from people out and about at the start of this year, and our focus on running our restaurants responsibly with smaller teams, we prioritised the vegan burger in areas where it was a massive hit," the spokesperson explained.

"We're sorry this guest wasn't able to get their hands on one."