Woman accidentally buys 'inhumanly long' $800 jeans in online shopping fail

The woman ordered a pair of jeans online after seeing one ad - and the results were disastrous. Photo / Supplied

The world of online shopping can be hit and miss.

Sometimes your items come looking exactly like the advertised picture ... and sometimes they look very different.

In this woman's case, it was a bit of both, with some viewers labelling her purchase trendy, while others branded it a shopping fail.

In a now viral TikTok video, which has clocked more than 2.9 million views, a woman's friend became so shocked by her purchase, she had to share it with the rest of the world.

In the clip, TikTok user @Emareeeeeeeeeeeee, who goes by Em, filmed her mate lying down next to a pair of green pants worth US$633 ($878).

"She ordered some jeans online after seeing one ad," Em wrote in the clip.

It shows the jeans — sold by online retailer Hell on Hood — to be hilariously long — so much so that when she tried them on, the extra material from her feet looked like a pair of flippers.

"Oh," Em reacted.

It didn't take long for thousands of other people to also weigh in on her purchase.

"SpongeBob when he made his own pants that one episode he was tall," one woman wrote.

"I would cry of frustration," a second person said, while a third simply wrote, "Ummmm omg".

"Imagine hooking up with someone and you're there for a good 2 min while they're taking off your jeans," a fourth person added.

Later in the clip, Em admitted the jeans look "kind of cute" after her friend rolled up the excess material, realising it's how they're meant to look — aka stacked jeans where the jeans fabric bunches up above your shoes.

"I need a pair like this," one woman demanded.

"These are low-key fun," said another.

"Yesss these jeans are supposed to be INHUMANLY LONG," a third person wrote, while a fourth said: "Why didn't I know this existed."

After the clip went viral, the woman who purchased the jeans, who goes by @huntergeigerr on TikTok, shared another clip "styling my famous pants".

"Yasss these are bomb," one person wrote, while others described them as being "swag asf".

Some questioned why they were so expensive, to which one person joked, "because of all the extra material".