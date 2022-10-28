Nicole and her boyfriend Michael have a 33-year age gap between them. Photo / Instagram @nicoledownns

A couple with 33 years between them have defended their age gap relationship.

At just 18, Nicole Downs took to the dating app Tinder in the hopes of finding the one, when she matched with then 51-year-old Michael.

Despite their age difference, she decided to take him up on his offer and the pair went on a date and with sparks flying, they began seeing each other.

They have now been together for almost four years and are always sharing snippets of their loved-up relationship on social media.

Not everyone is on board with the couple’s romance however, with the pair subjected to many cruel comments on social media about their age gap.

But Nicole and Michael, from Michigan, US, don’t let the negativity bother them, and have continued to share how fond they are of each other online.

She has been accused of just using Michael for his money. Photo / Instagram @nicoledownns

“I couldn’t imagine my life if we never met,” she wrote in a heartwarming clip.

“We started dating in 2018, living together for 3.5 years.

“Best friends. We have one cat, Grizzy, together.

“We also have a 33-year age gap. We’re happy together despite what other people might think.”

Nicole went on to say that one of the most difficult things about their relationship was that strangers assumed that they were father and daughter or grandfather and granddaughter.

“You can’t date a 50-year-old without people think it’s your dad,” she said.

“But no, that’s my man.”

She recalled their first date was at a mall, before they went to a hotel where Michael spent $800 on food and drinks.

“The start of us. We matched on Tinder, and met at a mall with my friend following us,” she revealed.

“Then we stayed at a hotel, he spent $800. We went on a few more amazing dates, before he took me to Puerto Rico.”

They met on the dating app Tinder when Nicole was still a teen. Photo / Instagram @nicoledownns

She said after six months of dating, she decided to finally tell her mother that she was dating an older man.

But scared of her reaction, she texted her the news – but thankfully, her mum has been supportive.

“She asked me a bunch of questions at first when I told her,” she said.

“But then she said ‘whatever makes you happy’. I cried because she took it so well.

“She actually ended up telling me she went to Hawaii with an older man when she was round my age too.

“Like mother like daughter, I can’t help it, I guess age gaps run in my family.”

Michael has never been married and does not have kids, according to Nicole.

The pair see their future together, but not all of their followers are supportive of their relationship.

“I legit thought he was your grandpa,” commented a user.

“He looks like a child groomer,” wrote one.

“This is so sad, she is clearly using him,” said another.

“Are you guys actually a couple or are you in it just for the money?”

“I don’t think the age gap is the issue, it’s the fact you were freshly 18,” one said.

“Poor guy literally only being used for money, he deserves someone who actually appreciates him and wants him for him not his money, he deserves more.”

Despite the backlash, others were happy for the couple.

“You guys are so cute, I’m really invested in this,” one said.

“He’s actually so hot though!” commented another.

“They’re both consenting adults, age shouldn’t be an issue,” wrote one.

“And you are adorable together.”