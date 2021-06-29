'Woke coke': Drug dealers marketing 'ethically sourced' cocaine

Users are being sold so-called 'woke coke'. Photo / 123RF

Brits looking to ease their conscience over their involvement in bloody drug wars overseas are now being targeted by cynical dealers selling what they claim is "ethically sourced" cocaine.

Users have revealed a high demand for the so-called "woke coke" at posh dinner parties across the UK.

Drug policy expert Neil Woods told the Daily Mirror: "I have been shown ads for 'environmentally friendly sniff' but it's nothing but a very clever marketing ploy.

He revealed that users were paying through the nose for the gimmick.

"At £200 [$435] a gram, I call it the 'woke coke con'," he said.

Woods argued there was no way no produce environmentally friendly or ethically sourced cocaine and it was another way to fuel the "obscene" amount of money being generated by the cocaine trade in the UK, which rakes in $4.95b annually.

Colombian aid worker Bibiana Villota told the Mirror that the claims were nonsense.

"I've never heard of woke coke but I can tell you, no one in Colombia produces cocaine 'ethically'.

"The trade inevitably involves bloodshed, the destabilisation of communities and an appalling cycle of violence. If demand goes up, so does production and the cycle of destruction continues. What you call fair trade cocaine is only going to bring more greed and bloodshed."

The illicit cocaine trade is big business in the UK. Photo / 123RF

Former soap actress Davina Taylor, who appeared on Hollyoaks in the UK, revealed that celebrities were hoovering up the story - and the marching powder.

In October she claimed: "In Chiswick everyone's got woke coke – it's from 'sustainable sources' in South America.

"They're like, 'Hi, darling, I've got woke coke. It's all PC, £200 a gram'. They've got their vegan food, their organic wine and their woke coke and a spliff going.

"'They say, 'It's fine, it's fine, I know it's sustainable, we're actually putting back into the countryside'. When you look back on the hypocrisy, it's bulls**t."