Author Becky Holmes' response to a man who sent her an unsolicited nude photo has gone viral, with one person saying it's "one of the best responses to unsolicited pictures" they've ever seen. Photos / Instagram, X @deathtospinach

WARNING: Story contains sexual themes.

Becky Holmes - the English author of an online romance fraud book called Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You - has shared on social media how she responded to a man who sent her unsolicited nude photos.

Holmes’ X account @deathtospinach has nearly 118,000 followers. She often posts screenshots of brazen messages she is sent by people and her witty responses to them for her followers to see.

The author recently shared her exchange with a man on Instagram last year where he sent her an unsolicited photo of his penis, prompting her to get payback by convincing him that he was sick.

The man directly messaged Holmes with a photo that showed him holding up a happy birthday sign. He had cut a hole through the paper and placed his penis through the hole.

The unsolicited photo was without an apparent reason or justification, and Holmes decided to reply to the unwanted photo by stating she was “distracted by what appears to be a dangerous red mark on your stomach”.

The man seemed to be taken aback by Holmes’ response, saying “What?” He then said that the rub of his clothes against his stomach would likely be where the red spot came from.

Holmes continued by lying, claiming she had a dermatology degree and warning that the red mark appeared to be a “sign of something more serious”.

“How can a spot be serious?” The man wrote back. He noted that it didn’t “itch” either.

“It doesn’t itch? Oh s***. Okay, stay calm for now,” Holmes replied.

The man told Holmes that she was beginning to make him anxious and asked why it was bad that the spot wasn’t itchy.

“I was calm, but you’re not making me calm,” the man said.

The two continued to go back and forth about the spot. The man stuck to his belief that it was only a red mark but he wanted Holmes to reassure him of that.

“It’s going to be a really difficult few months for you,” Holmes said.

“What the f*** does that mean? Look, I’m okay, there’s nothing here,” he wrote back.

Holmes later stated that the red mark was a sign of an illness that you “won’t know until it’s too late”.

Later, the man messaged Holmes to let her know that he asked his cousin to check the spot on his stomach out of fear of what she’d said.

“I’ve shown my cousin the pictures, as you really stressed me out earlier. We are not experts like you, but she agrees with me; we can’t see anything.

“Especially in the second picture, if there’s anyone you work with who could give a second opinion, that would help,” he said.

Holmes’ conversation with the man has garnered over 900,000 views so far on X. She stated on the post that the exchange was definitely “real” and that other men have tried to do the same since seeing the post.

Becky Holmes' post went viral for her response. Photo / X @deathtospinach

“Yeah, there are a few, but they come via Twitter [X], so they obviously see what I do and have a humiliation kink. I’m not playing with those guys,” she said.

Many on the internet applauded Holmes for her comebacks in the unsolicited exchange.

“You should win some form of an award for this!” one person wrote.

“Oh, this is serious gold! Great work,” another person said

A third person wrote: “Brightened my day reading this.”

“This is one of the best responses to unsolicited pictures I’ve ever seen. 10/10 for effort,” one person shared.