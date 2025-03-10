“Most of the time, we’re expected to fade into the background, to be invisible. But in this show, we were part of it. We were included. It was a very unique and refreshing experience.”

Meghan was also open to learning throughout the process, according to the crew member.

“She didn’t seem too married to any one idea. If something didn’t go perfectly, she was fine with it and moved on to the next thing,” he said.

The staffer added that she was “a great hostess” and there were occasional set visits from Prince Harry and the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

“Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly. But it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine,” he said.

Harry and Meghan shared a kiss in With Love, Meghan. Photo / Netflix

“She was super attentive and doting on [the kids]. We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio.”

Negative workplace allegations have dogged Meghan for years, dating back to her time working as a royal within Kensington Palace.

A royal staffer told Tom Quinn for The Times UK last month that they had even nicknamed her “Duchess of Difficult”.

“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” the palace employee said, speaking anonymously.

Then an 8000-word piece with a series of explosive, unflattering allegations made by “dozens of people who have worked with and lived alongside the couple” and “over many months” dropped in Vanity Fair in January.

Meghan has been portrayed as a difficult boss in the past. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan was portrayed as a ruthless boss, with one staffer revealing they had not believed previous bullying claims about her – but quickly changed her mind after being hired, admitting it could happen “any given Tuesday”.

Another ex-staffer compared Meghan to a “Mean Girls teenager”, and described working on her Archetypes podcast as “really, really awful” and “very painful”.

Others described “taking extended breaks” to “escape scrutiny” or “undergoing long-term therapy” after working with her.

It followed a bombshell article in The Hollywood Reporter in September, which claimed Meghan “belittles people” and that she and Harry are “poor decision-makers”.

“They change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler,” the insider alleged.

“And she’s just terrible.”

Meghan has also firmly denied previous allegations of bullying, which surfaced in 2021 but were claimed to have occurred during her time as a working royal.

As well as her team’s denials, friends and supporters of Meghan have also spoken out in her defence over the years, including in US Weekly last year.

“Best bosses I have ever had,” one current team member said of working with Harry and Meghan, while another described their employment with the couple as “truly an honour”.