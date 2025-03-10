The staffer added that she was “a great hostess” and there were occasional set visits from Prince Harry and the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
“Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly. But it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine,” he said.
“She was super attentive and doting on [the kids]. We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio.”
Negative workplace allegations have dogged Meghan for years, dating back to her time working as a royal within Kensington Palace.
A royal staffer told Tom Quinn for The Times UK last month that they had even nicknamed her “Duchess of Difficult”.
“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” the palace employee said, speaking anonymously.
Then an 8000-word piece with a series of explosive, unflattering allegations made by “dozens of people who have worked with and lived alongside the couple” and “over many months” dropped in Vanity Fair in January.
Meghan was portrayed as a ruthless boss, with one staffer revealing they had not believed previous bullying claims about her – but quickly changed her mind after being hired, admitting it could happen “any given Tuesday”.
Another ex-staffer compared Meghan to a “Mean Girls teenager”, and described working on her Archetypes podcast as “really, really awful” and “very painful”.
Others described “taking extended breaks” to “escape scrutiny” or “undergoing long-term therapy” after working with her.