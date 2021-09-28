Winnie the Pooh banned as playground mascot for being an 'inappropriate hermaphrodite'

The beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh has been banned from a playground in Poland over accusations he is an "inappropriate hermaphrodite". Photo / Disney

The beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh has been banned from being the mascot at a playground in Poland over accusations he was an "inappropriate hermaphrodite".

Despite having a love for friendship and a tummy for honey, Pooh attracted the attention of a local countil in the town of Tuszyn in Poland due to his "character".

The council discussed which famous character should become the face of the play area in the town.

While most considered the warm loving bear a great choice, a number of attendees considered Pooh an outrageous option as the face of the park.

Voice recordings of the meeting were leaked to the media in which some conservative officials complained that Pooh Bear is immodestly dressed and also lacks a clear gender. One called the bear a "hermaphrodite."

Some honed in on Pooh's outfit choices, with council person Ryszard Cichy commenting, "The problem with that bear is it doesn't have a complete wardrobe. It is half naked which is wholly inappropriate for children."

Instead, he suggested the fully clothed Polish cartoon bear named Uszatek would be a better choice.

"[Poland's fictional bear] is dressed from head to toe, unlike Pooh who is only dressed from the waist up."

During the meeting, another councillor argued Pooh "doesn't have a sex" because he "doesn't wear underpants", while council person Hanna Jachimska said, "This is very disturbing but can you imagine! The author was over 60 and cut [Pooh's] testicles off with a razor blade because he had a problem with his identity."

It is not known whether another mascot was chosen.