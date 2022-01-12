The days of the Fab Four are over. Photo / Getty images

A journalist has claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton have accepted their "broken" relationship with Harry and Meghan.

Broadcaster and publisher Andrew Neil appeared in the documentary 2021: The Queen's Terrible Year, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have accepted that their bond with William's brother Harry and his wife Meghan is now "broken".

"I'm pretty sure from what I've been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that [their relationship] is broken, and it can't be put together," Neil said in the program.

The brothers attended the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace. Photo / Getty

"Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way."

While at one point the 'Fab Four' were touted as a future royal power team, those days are long past, with Harry and Meghan stepping down from royal duties and moving to California in early 2020.

Since then, they have gone on to become a thorn in the palace's side, particularly after giving a tell-all interview to talk US show queen Oprah Winfrey where they spoke of racism within the royal family as well as being "cut off financially" after their move Stateside.

But were there signs the two royal power couples were destined to part ways before Harry and Meghan's move?

Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals. Photo / Getty

The foursome's relationship was explored in the 2019 documentary Kate v Meghan: Princesses at War? available to stream on Flash.

Even back then, before Megxit took place, experts predicted it was clear the couples would be leading increasingly separate lives.

In the doco, royal editor of London Evening Standard Robert Jobson said there was no future for the two couples.

"Well, I think the Fab Four is going to be the fab two and two," Jobson said at the time.

"I really don't think there is a future for the Fab Four."

"William and his family will be the primary future of the royal family."

Now, it is two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles, settling in California with son Archie – and last year adding to their family with the birth of Lilibet, named after her great-grandmother.

Amid strained familial relationships, Harry has returned to the UK only twice.

The first was for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April last year.

The brothers also reunited a few months later for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.