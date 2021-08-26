Wife's dishwasher technique sparks debate on 'right' way to load

The now-viral tweet sums up a problem plaguing couples everywhere. Photo / Twitter

In every couple there are two types of people – one who stacks the dishwasher and one who restacks the mess their partner has made.

If you identify as the latter, you're not alone, with a now-viral tweet summing-up the problem plaguing couples everywhere.

"I married her before I ever saw her stack a dishwasher. I can't take this anymore," @leebeattie tweeted, alongside a photo of a rather, ahem, overloaded dishwasher.

Beattie's tweet got more than 64,000 likes, as well as sparking hundreds of replies.

"I was mad at my wife about this, but now I can see things could be much worse," one person tweeted, alongside a photo of their dishwasher.

I married her before I ever saw her stack a dishwasher. I can’t take this anymore. pic.twitter.com/BrDHGWkpX9 — Lee Beattie (@leebeattie) August 18, 2021

I was mad at my wife about this, but now I can see things could be much worse. pic.twitter.com/rQJBvzjAWb — Kathryn Martinez (@ktmartinez) August 20, 2021

But some couldn't see the issue in how the dishwasher was stacked, with one person tweeting: "What's wrong with it? I don't have a dishwasher … Is it because some of the plates are touching and water won't get in between?"

Another argued that the problem was the number of items in the dishwasher and one person explained: "Looks to me as though space is limited, which leads to imperfect stacking".

"I would suggest adopting a 'pans for the sink – plates for the dishwasher' policy to mitigate this."

"Pans don't go in! See if you can get a quickly divorce … annulled or something," one person tweeted.

"Literally, cups between the rows. No pans, no knives, no wood," one Twitter user suggested.

However, the vast majority of reactions to the tweet were people offering their commiserations – as well as lamenting their similar situation.

"My husband does this. I used to think he was smart but … not so much now," another Twitter user lamented.

"Dishwasher loading – in every marriage there's one person who can, and one person who can't, and if you're not sure which you are, then you can't," another said.

"Every home needs a dishwasher monitor. I am ours. God knows what they'd do without me," one person tweeted.

"I live for the day loading the dishwasher is included on the school curriculum and you have to pass an exam to prove you can be in charge of this task," one Twitter user remarked.