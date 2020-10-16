'Wide ass patty': Wellington festival logo raises eyebrows

Here is this years Wellington On a Plate logo. Photo / Supplied

The Wellington On A Plate Festival is creating a buzz online after its logo was linked to popular rap song filled with suggestive lyrics.

Wellington On A Plate has used the acronym logo for a number of years but the design has taken on a new significance for many since the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash hit WAP.

"Really unfortunate timing for this year's Welly On A Plate design team," said the man who shared the image to popular Facebook page Vic Deals - though others disagreed and argued that the "stars had aligned".

"It's not just me that thought this," said one woman. Another said she walked past the designs every day and giggled.

WAP, which hit No 1 in the NZ charts, is a strident anthem of female sexual empowerment - but its X-rated lyrics have caused controversy.

Some on social media suggested cleaner culinary versions of the acronym, wondering whether it could instead stand for "wet ass plate" or "wide ass patty"

Wellington on a Plate chief executive Sarah Meikle told the Herald they noticed some had made the connection between the event's logo and Cardi B's recent chart-topping single.

"But if Cardi B ever wanted to pop over to Wellington to get a real VWOAP experience, she'd be most welcome," she said.

Meikle said the logo is scheduled for a refresh next year.

Wellington On A Plate or "WOAP" is a food festival hosted in Wellington every October by the Wellington Culinary Events Trust.

It is also New Zealand's largest food and beverage festival.