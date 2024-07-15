A recent study sheds light on why the younger generation turn down alcohol. Photo / 123rf

Knowing more about why people choose not to drink on certain days could help inform public health messaging on alcohol.

Young adults pass up the opportunity to drink for a variety of reasons, including to avoid getting drunk, a recent analysis suggests.

A study published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research looked at the reasons young adults give for not drinking, which researchers say could help in crafting public health messaging aimed at reducing alcohol abuse.

Researchers focused on 614 participants who took online surveys about their alcohol use from mid-February to mid-May 2022. Participants were an average of 21.5 years old, and the majority were White (64.5%) and male (54.2%). About 65 percent were college students.

Among the respondents, 49.9% said they were moderate drinkers, with 31.5% reporting binge drinking five to nine drinks in a row in the prior two weeks and 18.6% reporting “high-intensity drinking” of 10 or more drinks on a day in the previous two weeks, researchers at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research and Texas State University report. The study was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.