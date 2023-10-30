"You’ll feel more alert, it will improve digestion and help prevent constipation." Photo / 123rf

For most of us, waking up in the morning without a coffee may just be the worst way to start the day.

That first sip of caffeine is more than a mere energy boost - it puts a smile on your face, a spring in your step and ensures that you are ready to take on the world and more for the following 24 hours.

However, did you know that your morning caffeine fix should be closely followed by a glass of water?

If you’ve ever been on a trip to Italy, you would have seen that cafes always serve a cup of coffee with a shot of water. The idea behind it is that the water acts as a palate cleanser to enhance the taste of your espresso.

However, there’s a health benefit in it too, reports Metro UK.

General practitioner Dr Philippa Kaye revealed: “Caffeine itself is a diuretic – meaning it makes you pee – and while the volume of water inside of a mug of tea, for example, may compensate for that, I would also say it’s worth having a glass of water at the same time.”

It comes down to staying hydrated. “The most important thing is that you drink enough water to replace all the fluids that are lost through urine, sweat and digestion.

“By drinking water, you are less likely to become dehydrated, and even mild dehydration can impact your physical and mental performance.

“You’ll feel more alert, it will improve digestion and help prevent constipation. It also helps your metabolism.”

Kaye added that while drinking water in the mornings is healthier than having a caffeinated drink, it’s a bit of a myth that you must drink water first thing when you wake up.

“Some people, for example, might be better off drinking a glass of milk, because it’s got protein and fat in it, and maybe they can’t eat food in the morning,” says Kaye.

“Water isn’t the only fluid you can have, and caffeine isn’t terrible. The main thing is, have a drink.”