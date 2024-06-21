Advertisement
Why restaurants are so loud, and what science says we can do about it

Washington Post
By Bishop Sand, Leslie Shapiro, William Neff
15 mins to read
Noise was the most-cited complaint in Zagat’s last Dining Trends Survey in 2018, and it continues to dominate the conversation in online restaurant reviews. Photo / Getty Images

Complaints about noise continue to dominate restaurant reviews. Here’s what experts say about how sound affects our bodies and what we can do to mitigate it.

An acoustics professor, a food critic and an audio

