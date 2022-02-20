Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser. Video / MSNBC

Prince Andrew has been secretly visiting the Queen each night at Windsor Castle "under cover of darkness".

Andrew, who turned 62 last week, has driven to see his mother every night over the past week to discuss his settlement with Virginia Giuffre in his sexual abuse case, reports The Sun.

And the outlet revealed that he has also apologised to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as well as the Queen over the scandal.

Andrew drove 8km from his Royal Lodge home to Windsor Castle each night to speak to the Queen, who has just tested positive for Covid-19.

An insider said he had been very careful and tried to "keep out of sight".

"He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark.

"He knows he is meant to be keeping his head down and it's a short trip, but he is extremely contrite and apologised to the Queen for all the trouble he has caused her."

The source went on, "He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy.

"The last thing he wanted to do was cause his beloved mother so much anguish at her age and in her Platinum Jubilee year.

"He is just so grateful for her support and it's certainly true that the Queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favourite son."

Prince Andrew will settle his lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Getty Images

Flowers and cards were seen being delivered to Royal Lodge on Andrew's birthday.

It's not the first time Prince Andrew has run to his mother during a crisis.

Last summer he drove 1600km twice to Scotland to take refuge with the Queen at Balmoral as US lawyers for Giuffre attempted to serve him.

Sources have also revealed how Andrew has been supported by his nephew Prince Harry, 37, as he explores his new life as a non-royal.

One said: "Andrew has been in turmoil about the whole thing.

"And one thing he has done is reach out to Harry about life outside 'The Firm' and things like security and what he can do in the future.

"He has seen how Harry has managed to carve out a new life for himself away from the royal family."

It's not clear if Prince Andrew is self-isolating after being in contact with the Queen after her diagnosis with Covid-19.