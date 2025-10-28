Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Why one of New Zealand’s best Halloween houses won’t be decorated this year

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Kristy Oxenham's Mt Albert home has been dubbed "The Halloween House" by locals. Video / NZ Herald

Come October 31, Kristy Oxenham is usually found crawling in cobwebs, bathing in blood, playing caretaker to a 3.6m clown and housing a zombified woman who once sparked a welfare check.

To put it lightly, she is a Halloween fanatic, decorating her Mt Albert home inside and out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save