Why Meghan's 'woke' speeches are risking Harry's relationship with his family

Meghan Markle may need to dial back some of her more "woke" speeches as she's realised they risk Harry's relationship with his family, according to a royal expert.

Meghan, 39, has been more outspoken on a number of issues recently, like the "addiction" that is social media, voting and Black Lives Matter, according to the Daily Mail.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey, whose recent book looks at the rift between William and Harry, said Meghan has realised her speaking out could hurt her husband's position within the royal family.

And he claimed the Duke of Cambridge was "right" to be concerned about Meghan causing "problems" within the royal family.

Lacey, also a historical consultant on Netflix's The Crown, says William asked his uncle Charles Spencer to stop Harry from "rushing" into marriage with Meghan.

Speaking on The Royal Beat for True Royalty TV, he said Meghan was a "self-made woman".

"She becomes a star; she becomes a self-made millionairess.

"I think when William sat down with Harry and said there could be problems, I think events have proved him right."

He added, "Meghan acknowledged that it's risky for her family to get involved in controversial issues.

"Maybe she's simply talking about the physical risk that exists in America for anybody, because of the way politics has become so volatile and violent there ... but I think that she has come to realise how [some of her] speeches risk her husband's relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions."

Meghan Markle's 'woke' speeches are hurting Harry's relationship with his family. Photo / Supplied

This month alone, Meghan has made six online appearances, from speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit to a conversation with Malala Yousafzai.

In her most recent appearance, Meghan compared social media users to drug addicts, and was later accused of "plagiarising" Netflix doco The Social Dilemma.

Last month, Harry and Meghan faced backlash for speaking out about the US election in a Time 100 video, urging people to "reject hate speech", and calling the presidential race "the most important election of our lifetime".

But Lacey said the Windsors "don't do 'woke'".

"They don't know how to handle progressive causes.

"However, I think William does it rather well. He does it better than Meghan and Harry. This couple, in a way, are too extreme."

He also suggested that if Harry's role as Head of the Royal Marines is given to William, it would signal the end of the relationship.

"I think that will mark the rift," he said.

"I think that they have kept that position open for him [Harry] if he wants to come back into the family and if they are going to give it to William, I think that is the end of it [the relationship between the boys]."