Do you chuck your clothes into the washing machine without care or concern? New data suggests our negligence in the laundry department may be a big contender in the global warming crisis.

The fashion industry’s large-scale impact on the planet is not breaking news in 2024; it has long been blamed for producing 10 per cent of global carbon emissions.

However, when Kiwis think of clothing’s cost to the environment, they often blame waste landfills, harmful garment manufacturing and international shipping - not the way in which they do their laundry over the weekends.

Many will be shocked to learn that nearly 80 per cent of our clothing’s environmental footprint arises from washing and drying, which begs the question: How can we do better?

According to The No Wash Club, a movement aimed at reducing the ecological impact of our laundry routines, each load of washing uses around 85 litres of water, and by just doing one less load a week, Kiwis can save up to 4,420 litres per year.

What’s more, by washing our clothes less, our garments’ lifespans are extended, thus decreasing the amount of textiles that end up in landfills annually.

So, to lessen the load and save the planet, here’s how you can cut down on your wash piles.

Some things only need washing a few times a year

Certain clothing items, such as jeans, jackets and wool jumpers, should rarely see the bottom of a washing hamper.

According to No Wash Club, people should wait at least six months before washing their jeans, and winter woolies can avoid wash day for a whole season with a bit of odour eliminating fabric spray and love.

As for rain-proof jackets, they only need minimal washing to keep them functional and shaped - but do check the label when the time comes for a cleaning spruce.

Aim to wear things three to five times before washing

Some things can’t wait a whole season for a good wash - but don’t chuck them in the hamper just yet.

Items on the more delicate side, such as jumpers and dress pants, will benefit from less time in the wash basket. Giving stains a wipe with a wet cloth as opposed to chucking the whole garment in the washer will save time, energy and water in the scheme of things - and keep them in better condition.

Pyjamas and bras, thanks to rarely seeing the outside world, can go a lot longer than you think and swimwear - after a post-swim rinse - can be kept out of the wash for extended periods of time too.

Wear the items at least 2 times before washing

Wearing shirts, leggings, and dresses twice might deem them ready for the laundry pile. However, with proper care and minimal exposure to sweat or stains, it’s not a hard ask.

In fact, delicate fabrics such as linen, rayon, silk, and wool, especially in dresses, do better when given the chance to breathe and rest between wears.

Wash after every wear

Of course, there are some items that you can’t compromise on when it comes to hygiene.

Underwear, activewear, T-shirts, and undershirts need regular washes to get rid of bacteria and sweat.

However, while these pieces are a bit more demanding in the washing department, Kiwis can optimise the wear of other garments like undershirts to counterbalance the overall wash pile.











