Q: Someone told me the way most people do laundry is unsustainable and ruins our clothes. Is this true? How can I do my laundry better?

Unfortunately, it’s true! Too many people throw a piece of clothing in the wash simply because they’ve worn it, rather than if it’s dirty. I’ll walk you through a sustainable laundry routine so you can pick and choose what techniques you can use in your own systems. I acknowledge that I don’t have a messy job or sticky children (why are they always sticky?), but these tips are still valid for everyone and I know many large chaotic households who have incredible sustainable laundry schemes.

A sustainable laundry system starts with the understanding that every time your clothes go through a washing cycle, they shed fibres, which lowers their longevity. With this in mind, plus consideration for water conservation, throwing clothes in the wash is a last resort instead of the default. If a garment smells bad, consider all options. Is it mild? Hang it up in the sunshine and wind it out. My husband does this with his shirts and it works a treat. Is the smell too strong? Assess whether the smell is localised enough to spot wash it. I have dresses that I’ve worn for years that have never seen the inside of a washing machine. I spot wash the armpits if they get smelly.

Stains require immediate attention. Spot-wash stains using an eco-friendly laundry bar from places like Figgy & Co. or Ethique. My magic tip for getting oil-based stains out of clothing is dabbing Ecostore dish liquid on it and leaving it to rest for a few minutes before rinsing! Whatever you remove your stains with, do it immediately. The longer you leave a stain, the more likely it is to stay there forever (though embroidering a little flower over the stain can be fun).

This might sound funny, but deciding where you’ll put your laundry basket is a key step when adopting a sustainable laundry routine. If you have the basket in your wardrobe, chances are when you’re tired at the end of the day you’ll fling it straight in there without checking to see if the garment actually needs a wash. Instead of a laundry basket, I have a wooden towel rack beside my wardrobe. Clothes that need airing out will hang here for 12 to 24 hours before being folded and put away. The washing basket isn’t anywhere near our wardrobe and I have one basket for hand washing delicates and another for the laundry machine.

When a garment cannot be spruced up through spot-washing or air drying, it’s time for it to go in the washing machine. Use a detergent or powder that suits your family and ideally has environmental credentials. You can also DIY your own detergent with ingredients like baking soda and castile soap. As I mentioned, garments shed fibres during a washing cycle. Often made from plastic, the microfibres get into our waterways, so it’s best to use a guppy friend or cora ball. These two tools collect microfibres during a washing cycle which allows you to dispose of the fibres responsibly. Cold cycles save electricity and drying your clothes on a washing line instead of a dryer is ideal.

You may be laughing at the idea of spot-washing your dirty uniform after a day at work, but I’m not suggesting you do that. Adopt one or all of these tips to improve the sustainability of your laundry systems without losing friends because of your smelly clothes.