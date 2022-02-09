The survey found that found 55 per cent of Britons supported the decision to appoint Camilla as Queen consort. Photo / Getty Images

The popularity of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has hit new heights this week in the wake of the announcement that she will be made Queen.

Queen Elizabeth confirmed that Camilla would be given the title Queen Consort when Charles becomes king

In a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the 95-year-old monarch said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The news was met with huge support by the people of Britain with Camilla's public approval rating soaring, according to a recent poll. The news was not so positive for Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their own popularity plummeted, according to the same poll.

The survey found that found 55 per cent of Britons supported the decision to appoint Camilla as Queen Consort. Scores are also up for Charles (plus 27), William and Kate (both plus 69).

Being embroiled in an International sex scandal has done Prince Andrew no favours with his approval rating the lowest of all royals, at minus 82 points.

For the first time ever Prince Harry's approval rating has dwindled into the negative (-13), meaning more Britons dislike him, than like him. In addition 59 per cent of Brits, compared with 20 per cent, feel that Harry and Meghan have not supported the Queen enough of late. Meghan's approval rating has sunk to an all-time low of minus 30.