Prince Charles made a phone call to Harry that Camilla would become Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles made a phone call to Harry that Camilla would become Queen. Photo / Getty Images

It is understood Prince Charles personally told Harry Camilla would become Queen.

The Sun reports the Prince of Wales let both Harry and William know it was the Queen's "sincere wish" that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall would be known as Queen Consort.

When the couple married in a civil union in 2005, it was announced Camilla would have the title Princess Consort when Charles ascended the throne. But the Queen has now expressed her desire for Camilla to receive a more significant honour.

A source revealed William was "fine" with the move.

And the Daily Mail reports Charles' move to let Harry known too is a sign the pair's rift in their relationship could be on the mend.

It was reported last year the father and son had "barely spoken" after Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his dad had removed financial support.

Now Charles and Harry have reportedly put their differences aside with video calls over the past few weeks. And there are claims Charles has extended an invitation for Harry and Meghan to say with them when they're next in the UK.

Prince Charles responded to the Queen expressing her "sincere wish" that the public one day accept the Duchess of Cornwall as "Queen Consort". Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's statement announcing the move on Accession Day read:

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

"And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Charles responded to the Queen's statement, the Prince of Wales said he was "deeply conscious" of the honour.

We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish.

"As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."