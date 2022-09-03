Why cabbage deserves the limelight + sumptuous recipes

Despite its humble reputation, cabbage has plenty to be boastful about, from its health benefits, affordability, availability, long storage life and most of all, how versatile it is.

A member of the brassica family and nutrient powerhouse, cabbage contains high levels of phytochemicals that can aid detoxification, stimulate the immune system and even decrease the risk of cancer. It is also packed full of vitamins and fibre. But the best thing about cabbage is its versatility - think raw, sauteed, fermented, roasted and braised. Plus it goes well with dishes from all around the world.

RAW

Cabbage is available all year round, making it the perfect candidate for when you're craving freshness and crunch during the cooler months. Finely shave and use as the base of a salad tossed with a delicious dressing. Upgrade the salad by adding herbs, nuts or seeds, fruit, cheese and or other shaved vegetables.

Some combos to try:

● Mexican-inspired slaw made with cabbage, lime juice, a little salt, olive oil, fresh coriander and some toasted pumpkin seeds for crunch.

● Asian-inspired slaw using cabbage, a ginger-chilli dressing, peanuts and fresh mint.

● Shaved cabbage with a red wine vinaigrette, mint, dates and almonds - It's the kind of salad that gets better the longer it sits, allowing the cabbage and dates to soften.

SAUTEED AND STIR-FRIED

When sauteed or stir-fried, cabbage mellows in flavour and intensifies in sweetness.

● Add to a stir fry with tamari, ginger, garlic and chilli.

● Saute with a little butter and garlic for a simple side dish.

● For a delicious Indian-inspired side, saute in coconut oil with mustard seeds, garlic and turmeric.

FERMENTED

Ferments such as sauerkraut and kimchi are packed with probiotics - great for your gut health and delicious.

ROASTED AND BRAISED

Almost everything tastes better roasted, and cabbage is no exception. Simply roast in wedges with a little olive oil, salt and pepper and serve with a creamy sauce like cashew mayo, yoghurt or tahini sauce. Or try braising - crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and filled with the flavour of the braising liquid.

Photo / Assortment

Winter chicken caesar salad with cashew cream

Serves 4

2 Tbsp fresh herbs, we used rosemary, oregano and thyme

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

2 Tbsp olive oil or melted butter

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 cloves garlic, crushed

600g chicken thighs

1 small green cabbage, cut into wedges

1 leek, sliced into 2 cm rounds

Salt and pepper

Cashew cream

⅓ cup raw cashews, soaked overnight or for 20 minutes in boiling water and drained

4 Tbsp of water

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dijon mustard

Pinch of sea salt

Croutons

1 cup of stale bread, torn into bite-sized pieces

2-3 Tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 cup parsley, roughly chopped, to garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees, fan bake.

2. Add the herbs, honey, mustard, olive oil or melted butter, lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt and pepper to a medium size mixing bowl.

3. Add the chicken thighs and let marinate while the oven reaches temperature.

4. Add the cabbage wedges and leeks to a large baking tray, drizzle generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

5. Add the chicken thighs to the same baking tray and pour over the excess marinade.

6. Pop into the oven to cook for 35-40 minutes or until the cabbage is golden brown and tender and the chicken thighs have cooked through.

7. While the cabbage and chicken is cooking you can prepare the cashew cream and the croutons.

8. To make the cashew cream simply add all of the ingredients to a high-speed blender or food processor and blend until smooth and creamy.

9. To make the croutons add the torn bread to a separate baking tray. Mix the olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper together in a small bowl; drizzle over the torn bread. Pop in the oven for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.

10. Once the chicken and cabbage have cooked, remove them from the oven. Scatter over the croutons and fresh parsley and drizzle over the cashew cream.

Photo / Assortment

Spiced tomato braised cabbage

Serves 4

1 small cabbage, we used savoy, cut into 6 or so large wedges

¼ cup tomato paste

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 cup water

65g sour cream

½ cup coriander, finely chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees fan bake.

2. Heat a large pan or sauté dish over a medium heat and add a generous drizzle of olive oil or butter. Sear the cabbage for approximately 3 minutes on each side or until nicely charred (you'll probably need to do this in two batches).

3. Add the tomato paste, garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper into a small bowl and mix until combined.

4. Remove the cabbage from the pan dish, add a little more olive oil, then the tomato paste and spice mix. Let this cook for a couple of minutes before adding the cabbage back in, making sure the wedges are neatly nestled in.

5. Pour over 1 cup of water then pop in the oven (with a lid on or tinfoil on top) for 45 minutes. Removing the lid for the last 20 minutes, so the outside of the cabbage can get crispy and caramelised.

3. Once the cabbage has cooked, dollop over the sour cream and sprinkle over the coriander.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.