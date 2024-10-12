Why body mists are the perfect introduction to fragrance for teens

Typically applied all over, rather than at the pulse points, body mists can be used throughout the day for a refreshing boost.

They evaporate more quickly than perfume but are ideal for layering with other skincare products, making them versatile and suitable for younger skin.

Where body mists are concerned, Steven Glyde, fragrance lead at Mecca offers a simple piece of advice: “Use liberally!”

“The lightweight formula can be sprayed onto skin, hair, and clothing without concern for oil build-up or high alcohol concentrations. Hair and clothing tend to hold the scent longer than your skin, so spray with abandon.”

Why choose body mists for teens?

They are gentler on skin:

As teenagers go through hormonal changes, they may experience sensitive skin or acne-prone conditions. Using harsh, alcohol-based perfumes could lead to irritation or exacerbate skin issues due to their drying effect on the skin.

Body mists are typically less aggressive as they are made with a lower alcohol content and a lighter formulation that is less likely to clog pores.

Statistics from the New Zealand Dermatological Society show that acne affects around 80% of teens in Aotearoa at some point during their adolescence.

Although, a study released by the British Journal of Dermatology in October 2024, revealed that New Zealand was the only country out of 204 surveyed to show a decrease in acne rates for those aged between 10 to 24 between the years 1990 to 2021.

Regardless, acne is still a big issue for teens, so it is essential to choose non-comedogenic and gentle products for young skin.

Body mists offer a softer scent:

“More decadent perfume oils and accords can become overwhelmingly intense when used at a higher concentration, so a body mist is a great way to balance these notes into vibrant, fragrant scents that don’t overpower the wearer,” says Glyde.

Schools often discourage students from wearing strong fragrances. For teens in shared spaces like classrooms, a body mist offers a pleasant alternative that still allows for self-expression without causing discomfort to those around them as they have a short-lasting nature.

Because they are lighter, body mists don’t linger on the skin for hours on end like perfume. This is a positive for teens who are just starting to find their personal fragrance preferences, and it means they can reapply their mist during the day without overwhelming the senses.

Body mists are more affordable:

Perfumes can be expensive, especially for brands that teenagers might be drawn to due to celebrity endorsements or social media trends. Body mists are generally much more affordable, making them an easier option for those beginning to explore their personal style without the commitment of investing in costly bottles of perfume. Plus, they’re easy to find in local pharmacies or beauty retailers, meaning you can experiment without breaking the bank.

Light and refreshing body mists

Body mists let you indulge in a personal scent in a way that’s fun and low-risk. Here are a few of our favourites.

MECCA MAX OPTIMIST Energising Fragrance Mists in Top Down (apple, melon and fresh-cut greens), Holiday Heatwave (coconut, vanilla and sea salt) and Date Night Butterflies (a floral bouquet with a peppery top note), $36 each.

OXX Fragrance When in Mexico body mist (pear, jasmine and sandalwood) and Summer Season body mist (candy floss, vanilla and coconut), $10 each

McoBeauty Fragrance Mist Collection, $122. Contains six scents: No.1 Black Plum & Vanilla, No. 2 Salted Caramel & Pistachio, No.3 Dragonfruit & Jasmine, No.4 Vanilla & Macadamia and No.5 Violet Orchid & Sandalwood. Each scent is also available to purchase separately from $25.

Impulse Mist-ic Body Fragrance Mist in Empower (ginger, ylang-ylang and jasmine) and Inner Peace (blackcurrant and sandalwood), $11.99 each.

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recently she’s shared the best bodycare in the supermarket aisle, looked at whether TikTok’s “morning shed” trend is worth the hype, and advised on teen-friendly skincare.