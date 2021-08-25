Where to shop when your local supermarket is a location of interest

Can't shop as you used to? Here are some online grocers that can deliver to your door. Photo / Getty Images

When an email came through from my local supermarket, letting me know my regular online shopping order was cancelled as it was a location of interest, I went into panic mode.

On to our last nappies - expecting the evening groceries to come - I quickly asked my mum "how do you make a cloth diaper?!" But just as quickly decided there had to be another option.

My other local supermarket was closed, another location of interest, and as I drove into Farro, a cone was placed over the door as I parked my car, as the local Farro was ALSO named a location of interest. Luck was not on my side.

And if you're also one of a number of Kiwis whose local supermarket has become a location of interest in the current Covid outbreak, you may also be starting to wonder where your next round of groceries is going to come from.

While I overnighted some nappies from the Warehouse, and reactivated my long-neglected Hello Fresh delivery, it turns out there are actually loads of hidden gems out there that are still delivering in level 4.

Rather than subsist on freezer-burnt pork chops and dust-covered cans of baked beans, why not try one of the many small New Zealand grocers able to deliver what you're after to your door.

Here are some of the best supermarket alternatives to keep your fridge and pantry topped up.

Paddock to Plate

As well as big boxes of fresh produce, you'll also find cupboard staples such as chickpeas, lentils, rice and baking ingredients, dairy products and a range of snacks and liquor. While you're there, they also have some great Father's Day gift boxes – a one-stop shop, you might say.

Paddock to Plate delivers nationwide and offers free shipping on orders over $125.

Ooooby

For local organic produce delivered to your door, you can't go past an Oooby Box of fresh fruit and vegetables. It also has a great range of baked goods – think brioche buns, sourdoughs, croissants and gourmet sausage rolls – plus your usual supermarket go-tos, from kombucha to toilet paper to cheeses, meat and snacks.

And if you were planning to spend the rest of lockdown honing your baking skills, you can buy 3kg bags of flour through Ooooby too.

Available in Auckland and Christchurch, delivery is free on orders over $200.

Asian Grocer

If you've been craving dumplings, sushi, or a good bowl of ramen, you'll find the next best thing via the Asian Grocer. From pad Thai meal kits, tinned bamboo shoots, gochujang and durian cakes – if that's your thing - to Asian noodles, rice wine vinegars, sesame oils and soy sauces, the Asian Grocer has it all.

With nationwide shipping, you can't go past this online offering for getting Asian grocery items delivered to your door.

Supie

Supie is a full online supermarket that prides itself on its mission to provide food that's extremely fresh and delivered through better sustainable means. If you want your apples just off the tree, for example, Supie might just become your new grocery go-to.

You can also filter your search by over 50 different diet types. So if you're gluten and dairy free you can shop the site for products specific to those categories.

Delivery available throughout the Auckland region.

The Honest Grocer

The Honest Grocer has a great range of online goodies, with Express shipping available on loads of items like dairy, fruit & veg, and free-range meats. It also has membership options for people keen to make it their regular stop.

Delivery available North Island only, excluding rural.

Cracker Jack

Discount shopping stores like Cracker Jack are still operating in level 4, and offer a range of Kiwi favourites as well as some international gems. Cracker Jack is only available online, but is well worth checking out if you are after some fun treats, to go alongside grocery items.

Cracker Jack postage is $6 within the North Island and $9 for the South Island.

Wherever you are in New Zealand, it's more important now than ever to shop local. A quick Google of your region should bring up options in your area of local businesses still delivering groceries in level 4. Or kick it old school and get on the phone to see what local businesses have to offer.