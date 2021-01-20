Where is the Natural Confectionery 'don't chop the dinosaur' girl now?

Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik became known for the famous catchphrase, 'Don't chop the dinosaur, Daddy' in a 2005 Natural Confectionary TV commercial. Photo / supplied

The Natural Confectionery Company jellies ad from 2005 is one of Australia's most quoted ads.

Remember the adorable, little girl known for the catchphrase, "Don't chop the dinosaur, Daddy?"

Well, she is all grown up now.

The memorable line was part of an advert for the National Confectionery Company in which the young girl begged her father not to chop a dinosaur-shaped lolly in half.

To make you feel that much older, it aired in 2005 – exactly 16 years ago.

But despite being nominated for an AFI Award for Best Young Actor at the time, Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik, decided to give up acting and has now taken a more spiritual path.

The 25-year-old is studying integral energetics, which is a form of stress-reduction therapy.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the Melbourne-based student has also worked in administration for several companies.

Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik appeared in the 2005 'Chop It' campaign for the National Confectionary Company at age 10. She gave up acting at age 16. Photo / Linkedin

Her list of qualifications also extends to a certificate in property services for real estate, as well as being a volunteer at Life Saving Victoria.

Joanna was just 10 when she appeared in the popular advert, according to her IMDb profile, which marked her first professional work as an actor.

She then went on to appear in the 2005 film Three Dollars alongside Australian actor David Wenham and English-Australian actress Frances O'Connor.

It was for this role that Joanna was nominated for an AFI Award for Best Young Actor, her profile read.

That same year she also worked with Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill and Emily Blunt in the film Irresistible (2006) – in it she played Sarandon's on-screen daughter.

Joanna reappeared in a second TV commercial for the Natural Confectionery Company in 2008.