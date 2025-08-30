Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Where do all the missing socks go, and other laundry mysteries solved

By Stacey Colino
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Washing woes - how to solve those laundry mysteries. Photo / 123rf

Washing woes - how to solve those laundry mysteries. Photo / 123rf

The truth about why these things happen, and expert tips on what to do about them.

When you do laundry, you expect your clothes to come out cleaner and fresher, looking and feeling good. But that doesn’t always happen, and what you end up with is a load of frustrations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save